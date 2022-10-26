뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport

[SBS Star] OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport

JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.26 13:37 View Count
OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport
The members of K-pop boy group OMEGA X safely arrived in Korea amid the ongoing controversy that they have been mistreated by their agency's CEO.

On October 25 at 6:30PM KST, OMEGA X arrived at Incheon International Airport from Los Angeles, the last city of the group's world tour.
OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport
OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport
Hundreds of fans and reporters gathered at the airport, and the members greeted them looking exhausted.

Fans who came to meet the members at the arrival burst into tears, and one fan who was sobbing outside the airport collapsed on the floor.
OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport
JAEHAN, who is known to have been assaulted by the agency CEO Kang, passed through the crowd with his head down.

The members were led by bodyguards and returned home in two separate vans, that were not prepared by the agency.
OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport
Fan A, who witness the assault at a hotel in Los Angeles, said, "I heard someone calling the member's name loudly, so I ran towards them. There, the CEO dragged JAEHAN and knocked him down on the floor."

The fan added, "I saw JAEHAN burst into tears right in front of me, and I was so heartbroken that I couldn't sleep a bit."

Meanwhile, the agency's CEO denied allegations of verbal abuse and assault against the members.
 
▶ [SBS Star] One OMEGA X Fan Witnesses Agency CEO Assaulting the Group's Members
▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Agency CEO Spotted Assaulting OMEGA X Members
▶ [SBS Star] OMEGA X Members Fly Back to Korea On Their Own As the Agency Cancels Their Scheduled Flight

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.