[SBS Star] OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport

On October 25 at 6:30PM KST, OMEGA X arrived at Incheon International Airport from Los Angeles, the last city of the group's world tour.
Fans who came to meet the members at the arrival burst into tears, and one fan who was sobbing outside the airport collapsed on the floor.
The members were led by bodyguards and returned home in two separate vans, that were not prepared by the agency.
The fan added, "I saw JAEHAN burst into tears right in front of me, and I was so heartbroken that I couldn't sleep a bit."
Meanwhile, the agency's CEO denied allegations of verbal abuse and assault against the members.
(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)
(SBS Star)