[SBS Star] OMEGA X Safely Arrives Back in Korea; Fans Tearfully Gather at the Airport

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

The members of K-pop boy group OMEGA X safely arrived in Korea amid the ongoing controversy that they have been mistreated by their agency's CEO.On October 25 at 6:30PM KST, OMEGA X arrived at Incheon International Airport from Los Angeles, the last city of the group's world tour.Hundreds of fans and reporters gathered at the airport, and the members greeted them looking exhausted.Fans who came to meet the members at the arrival burst into tears, and one fan who was sobbing outside the airport collapsed on the floor.JAEHAN, who is known to have been assaulted by the agency CEO Kang, passed through the crowd with his head down.The members were led by bodyguards and returned home in two separate vans, that were not prepared by the agency.Fan A, who witness the assault at a hotel in Los Angeles, said, "I heard someone calling the member's name loudly, so I ran towards them. There, the CEO dragged JAEHAN and knocked him down on the floor."The fan added, "I saw JAEHAN burst into tears right in front of me, and I was so heartbroken that I couldn't sleep a bit."Meanwhile, the agency's CEO denied allegations of verbal abuse and assault against the members.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)