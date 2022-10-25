[SBS Star] OMEGA X Members Fly Back to Korea On Their Own As the Agency Cancels Their Scheduled Flight

이미지 확대하기

It has been confirmed that the members of K-pop boy group OMEGA X, who were reported to have been abused by their agency's CEO during their overseas tour, bought flight tickets back home at their own expense without the financial support from their agency.According to SBS Entertainment News' exclusive report on October 25, the eleven members of OMEGA X as well as a manager who was in charge of the group's overseas tour boarded a flight to Korea departing from Los Angeles on October 24 (KST).The members were originally scheduled to leave the city on October 23, but they were stranded in the U.S. as their agency canceled the flight tickets early in the day.As a result, the members bought their flight tickets at their own expense with the help of their parents in Korea and are currently heading back home.Even after the canceling the members' flight tickets, the agency's CEO Kang was escorted by hotel guards for making a fuss or continuously knocking on the room door where the members were staying.It was also belatedly confirmed that local police were dispatched to the scene twice.As previously reported, OMEGA X members were assaulted and abused by their boss Kang after wrapping up the group's concert held in Los Angeles.In regard to the incident, OMEGA X's management agency Spire Entertainment explained through a press release, "The members and the agency have currently resolved all their misunderstandings, and they ended the conversation by saying that they wanted to move forward while being considerate of each other."You can watch the video of the incident with subtitles below:(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Spire Entertainment)(SBS Star)