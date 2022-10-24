[SBS Star] VIDEO: Agency CEO Spotted Assaulting OMEGA X Members

이미지 확대하기

It was revealed that the members of K-pop boy group OMEGA X were assaulted, both verbally and physically, by their agency's CEO.On October 22 (local time), some members of OMEGA X were assaulted by their agency's CEO, Kang, after wrapping up their concert held in Los Angeles, the United States.At the time, Kang said to the members, "Why an earth do you think you losers should be loved by people? You're just losers who don't even know how to be loved," and more.As one of the members JAEHAN collapses due to a panic attack, the CEO yelled at him, "Stand up. If you're always sick like this, stop being a K-pop singer."Other OMEGA X members asked the CEO to stop, but Kang said, "Do you have any idea how many times I fell down? It hurts to death. I stayed up all night even when I was sick to death," and continued yelling at JAEHAN to stand up.The CEO's verbal abuse continued even after they arrived at the hotel.As TAEDONG tries to hold JAEHAN tight, the CEO yelled at TAEDONG, "Did you take care of me like this when I was having a hard time?", and she eventually pulled JAEHAN's collar and knocked him down on the hotel floor.Some fans witnessed the whole situation, and JAEHAN was seen sobbing until he stood up and got on the elevator.In regard to allegations of abusing against the members, the CEO told SBS, "I have never shouted at the members or assaulted them. I was really sad, so I just said, 'For once did you protect me like this when I was in a hard time?'"OMEGA X is an 11-member boy group consisting of members who previously made their debut through different groups, but failed to make a success.The group recently wrapped up a world tour in 12 different cities, but the members are currently staying in the U.S. as the agency canceled their flight back home.