[SBS Star] VIDEO: Agency CEO Spotted Assaulting OMEGA X Members

On October 22 (local time), some members of OMEGA X were assaulted by their agency's CEO, Kang, after wrapping up their concert held in Los Angeles, the United States.
As one of the members JAEHAN collapses due to a panic attack, the CEO yelled at him, "Stand up. If you're always sick like this, stop being a K-pop singer."
Other OMEGA X members asked the CEO to stop, but Kang said, "Do you have any idea how many times I fell down? It hurts to death. I stayed up all night even when I was sick to death," and continued yelling at JAEHAN to stand up.
The CEO's verbal abuse continued even after they arrived at the hotel.
Some fans witnessed the whole situation, and JAEHAN was seen sobbing until he stood up and got on the elevator.
In regard to allegations of abusing against the members, the CEO told SBS, "I have never shouted at the members or assaulted them. I was really sad, so I just said, 'For once did you protect me like this when I was in a hard time?'"
The group recently wrapped up a world tour in 12 different cities, but the members are currently staying in the U.S. as the agency canceled their flight back home.