뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One OMEGA X Fan Witnesses Agency CEO Abusing the Group's Members
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] One OMEGA X Fan Witnesses Agency CEO Abusing the Group's Members

[SBS Star] One OMEGA X Fan Witnesses Agency CEO Abusing the Group's Members

JW Yoo

Published 2022.10.24 13:37 View Count
OMEGA X
K-pop boy group OMEGA X's scheduled flight back to Korea is reportedly canceled amid the agency CEO's abusing scandal.

According to SBS Entertainment News' exclusive report on October 24, OMEGA X members were scheduled to fly back to Korea on the morning of October 23 (local time) from Los Angeles, the United States.

However, their flight reservation was revealed to be canceled after the allegations of their agency CEO abusing the members arose online.
OMEGA X
While the members did not board the flight, staff members who were working for OMEGA X's world tour returned to Korea through the scheduled flight.

In regard to this, OMEGA X's management agency Spire Entertainment stated, "We have been discussing the flight cancellation for three days as the members could be on board with fans. It is not true that we have stranded the members in the U.S."
OMEGA X
On October 23, one fan of OMEGA X took to Twitter and shared that she had witnessed the agency's CEO hitting the OMEGA X members after the group's concert held in Los Angeles.

The fan wrote, "I was just waiting outside for my Uber Eats order, and I witnessed the CEO hitting the members. My hands were shaking so hard and I didn't know what to do. They were hit right in front of me, but I couldn't do anything."

The fan also posted an audio recording of the agency's CEO yelling at and purportedly hitting the members.
OMEGA X
Regarding the allegations, Spire Entertainment stated, "Upon completing the tour, OMEGA X members and agency staff were talking about how hard they had respectively worked up until then, in order to make plans for the future. In the process, they began emotional and raised their voices while wounding up their grievances against one another."

The agency explained, "The members and the agency have currently resolved all their misunderstandings, and they ended the conversation by saying that they wanted to move forward while being considerate of each other."

(Credit= Spire Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.