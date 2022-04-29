[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Safely Return to Korea from Their Honeymoon

이미지 확대하기

Newly-wedded actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin have returned from their honeymoon in the United States.On April 28, the couple arrived at Incheon International Airport after enjoying their honeymoon in Los Angeles and New York.Hyun Bin appeared first in front of fans and reporters gathered at the airport, and he gently escorted his wife Son Ye-jin, who was following right behind him.Unlike their departure on April 11, the couple took a moment to pose in front of the cameras.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin co-starred in the 2018 film 'THE NEGOTIATION' and the 2019-20 drama 'Crash Landing on You'.After denying their relationship multiple times, the couple finally made their relationship public in January 2021, and announced their marriage in February 2022.The wedding ceremony of the couple was held on March 31, 2022.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)