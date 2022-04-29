[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Safely Return to Korea from Their Honeymoon

On April 28, the couple arrived at Incheon International Airport after enjoying their honeymoon in Los Angeles and New York.
After denying their relationship multiple times, the couple finally made their relationship public in January 2021, and announced their marriage in February 2022.
The wedding ceremony of the couple was held on March 31, 2022.
