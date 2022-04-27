[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted at NBA Playoffs; Wrapping Up Their Honeymoon

On April 26 (local time), the first-round playoff between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets was held at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.
On this day, the Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 and advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Hyun Bin, a basketball enthusiast himself, was also seen standing up to take better photos of the basketball players.
Earlier this month, the 'Crash Landing on You' stars were first spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport, then at one restaurant in New York City, and at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Broadway, watching 'Hamilton' the musical.
(Credit= Online Community, VAST Entertainment)
(SBS Star)