[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted at NBA Playoffs; Wrapping Up Their Honeymoon
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted at NBA Playoffs; Wrapping Up Their Honeymoon

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted at NBA Playoffs; Wrapping Up Their Honeymoon

Published 2022.04.27 15:53 View Count
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Superstar couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were spotted at NBA game, enjoying the last moments of their honeymoon to the fullest.

On April 26 (local time), the first-round playoff between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets was held at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

On this day, the Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 and advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
There was another scene that particularly caught the eagle-eyed audiences' attention other than the game; and it was no other than Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at the floor seat.

Hyun Bin, a basketball enthusiast himself, was also seen standing up to take better photos of the basketball players.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
As reported, the newlyweds are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the United States.

Earlier this month, the 'Crash Landing on You' stars were first spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport, then at one restaurant in New York City, and at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Broadway, watching 'Hamilton' the musical.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
According to reports, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are planned to wrap up their honeymoon today and fly back to Korea on April 28.

(Credit= Online Community, VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.