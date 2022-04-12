[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Safely Arrives in LA for Their Honeymoon

Hundreds of fans in Los Angeles greeted celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who just arrived at the airport for their honeymoon.On April 11 (local time), Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).About a week after their wedding ceremony on March 31, the couple finally went on a honeymoon in the city.Proving their immense popularity worldwide, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were warmly welcomed by fans at the airport.Fans and paparazzi had been waiting for them even before their arrival, and several fans were spotted giving them fan letters and gifts.The couple gave autographs to a couple of fans, and Hyun Bin was seen politely asking everyone to step back to protect Son Ye-jin.Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin made their relationship public in January 2021, and announced their marriage in February 2022.The two superstars became fellow cast members to lovers following their appearance on the 2019-20 hit drama 'Crash Landing on You'.(Credit= Online Community, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)