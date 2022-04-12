뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Safely Arrives in LA for Their Honeymoon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Safely Arrives in LA for Their Honeymoon

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Safely Arrives in LA for Their Honeymoon

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.12 13:44 Updated 2022.04.12 13:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Safely Arrives in LA for Their Honeymoon
Hundreds of fans in Los Angeles greeted celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who just arrived at the airport for their honeymoon.

On April 11 (local time), Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

About a week after their wedding ceremony on March 31, the couple finally went on a honeymoon in the city.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinProving their immense popularity worldwide, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were warmly welcomed by fans at the airport.

Fans and paparazzi had been waiting for them even before their arrival, and several fans were spotted giving them fan letters and gifts.

The couple gave autographs to a couple of fans, and Hyun Bin was seen politely asking everyone to step back to protect Son Ye-jin.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jin and Hyun Bin made their relationship public in January 2021, and announced their marriage in February 2022.

The two superstars became fellow cast members to lovers following their appearance on the 2019-20 hit drama 'Crash Landing on You'.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin(Credit= Online Community, VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.