[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted on Their Honeymoon

On April 24, new photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were shared online.
The person who initially posted the photos explained that the photos were taken at a restaurant in Koreatown, New York City.
Previously on April 11, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin headed to Los Angeles, the United States, after their wedding ceremony held on March 31.
Upon their arrival at the airport, Hyun Bin made headlines with his sweet gestures of protecting his wife amidst the crowd of fans welcoming the couple.
