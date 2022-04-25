[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted on Their Honeymoon

이미지 확대하기

Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were spotted enjoying their honeymoon in the United States.On April 24, new photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were shared online.In the photos, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are sitting side by side at a restaurant.The person who initially posted the photos explained that the photos were taken at a restaurant in Koreatown, New York City.In another photo, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are seen on the streets walking in matching sneakers.Previously on April 11, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin headed to Los Angeles, the United States, after their wedding ceremony held on March 31.Upon their arrival at the airport, Hyun Bin made headlines with his sweet gestures of protecting his wife amidst the crowd of fans welcoming the couple.Meanwhile, the newlyweds will reportedly be enjoying their honeymoon trip from Los Angeles, to New York City, and to Hawaii.(Credit= Online Community, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)