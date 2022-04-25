뉴스
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted on Their Honeymoon
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted on Their Honeymoon

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Spotted on Their Honeymoon

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.25 13:59
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were spotted enjoying their honeymoon in the United States.

On April 24, new photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were shared online.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
In the photos, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are sitting side by side at a restaurant.

The person who initially posted the photos explained that the photos were taken at a restaurant in Koreatown, New York City.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
In another photo, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are seen on the streets walking in matching sneakers.

Previously on April 11, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin headed to Los Angeles, the United States, after their wedding ceremony held on March 31.

Upon their arrival at the airport, Hyun Bin made headlines with his sweet gestures of protecting his wife amidst the crowd of fans welcoming the couple.

▶ [SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Safely Arrives in LA for Their Honeymoon
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Meanwhile, the newlyweds will reportedly be enjoying their honeymoon trip from Los Angeles, to New York City, and to Hawaii.

(Credit= Online Community, VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
