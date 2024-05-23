뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Chose Silence Because..." Ryu Jun Yeol Talks about the Recent Controversy
[SBS Star] "I Chose Silence Because..." Ryu Jun Yeol Talks about the Recent Controversy

Published 2024.05.23
[SBS Star] "I Chose Silence Because..." Ryu Jun Yeol Talks about the Recent Controversy
Actor Ryu Jun Yeol addressed the recent controversy surrounding his personal life.

On May 23, Ryu Jun Yeol had an interview with a news outlet for his latest project, Netflix's series 'The 8 Show', which tells the story of eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participating in a tempting but dangerous show where they earn money as time passes.

Recently, there has been quite a buzz surrounding Ryu Jun Yeol, actress Han So-hee, and Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri made their relationship public in August 2017; however, the couple announced their breakup in November last year.
Ryu Jun Yeol
On March 15, news of Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee's alleged romance made headlines after they were spotted together at a hotel in Hawaii, the United States.

On the same day, Hyeri shared a post on her Instagram story, saying, "Well, this is fun.", seemingly sarcastically; this sparked speculations about the timing of Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee's relationship, with some questioning if Ryu Jun Yeol transitioned to new relationship 'too soon' after his breakup with Hyeri.

Ryu Jun Yeol
On March 16, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed their relationship and emphasized that the suspicion surrounding them was not true.

While Han So-hee and Hyeri openly discussed the matter on social media in the following days, attempting to clarify the situation, Ryu Jun Yeol remained silent.

On March 30, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee announced their breakup.

Although the public's interest in the situation has gradually diminished, some lingering questions remain.
Ryu Jun Yeol
During the interview, Ryu Jun Yeol revealed why he kept silent when the controversy arose.

"Numerous speculations and opinions about the situation circulated on the internet regardless of my will. People debated whether the speculation was true or not. I thought the best thing I could do was gracefully accept all the criticisms without revealing my stance. And I still believe that was the best thing I could have done.", Ryu Jun Yeol said.

He continued, "Adding another story might have sparked further rumors or speculations. So, I thought it would be better to stay silent. That was the best decision I could have made. If people criticize me for it, then I should accept it."

"During the time, I never thought, 'I'll talk about the matter after time passes.'. And I still don't think that way. That's just who I am. I thought it was best to keep my emotions to myself and accept any criticism that comes with it. Sharing what's in my mind doesn't make me feel better.", he remarked.

When asked if he would never go public with his relationship again, the actor responded with a silent smile.
Ryu Jun Yeol
(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'hyeri_0609' 'xeesoxee' Instagram, 'Reply_tvN' X)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지