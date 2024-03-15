뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Are They Dating?!" Han So-hee·Ryu Jun Yeol Spotted at a Hotel in Hawaii; Agencies Respond
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Are They Dating?!" Han So-hee·Ryu Jun Yeol Spotted at a Hotel in Hawaii; Agencies Respond

Published 2024.03.15 11:12 View Count
[SBS Star] "Are They Dating?!" Han So-hee·Ryu Jun Yeol Spotted at a Hotel in Hawaii; Agencies Respond
Actress Han So-hee and actor Ryu Jun Yeol were spotted at a hotel in Hawaii, the United States, and their agencies gave their official responses. 

On March 14, one social media post drew the attention of K-drama fans around the world. 

In this post, uploaded by a Japanese person, the uploader stated that they saw two top Korean actors―Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol―at the luxury hotel's swimming pool; the two stars were apparently all lovey-dovey next to each other. 

They later posted another post, saying, "I just heard that my last post made it all the way to Korea, and it's going crazy viral there. My friend actually took a picture of them, but it's too great to be shared with the world."
Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee
Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee
Then on March 15, Ryu Jun Yeol's management agency C-JeS Entertainment stated, "It's true that Ryu Jun Yeol is in Hawaii at the moment. He is there to take photos. But since it is his personal trip, we ask for your kind understanding and respect." 

The agency continued, "Even in the future, we will not be addressing the actor's personal matters. Your understanding will be deeply appreciated."

Han So-hee's agency,  NINE ATO Entertainment, also stated on the same day, "We can only say that Han So-hee is currently traveling in Hawaii with her female friends." 

They added, "It's difficult to confirm any additional details about her private life." 
Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee
Recently, there had been buzz about the two individuals potentially starring in the upcoming series/movie "Seduced" (literal title), further fueling speculation about their romantic involvement. 

Despite both agencies confirming their "Hawaii trip," they have opted to remain silent regarding their relationship status. 

Consequently, their future actions are bound to garner even greater attention.

(Credit= 'xeesoxee' 'ryusdb' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지