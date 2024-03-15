[SBS Star] "Are They Dating?!" Han So-hee·Ryu Jun Yeol Spotted at a Hotel in Hawaii; Agencies Respond

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee and actor Ryu Jun Yeol were spotted at a hotel in Hawaii, the United States, and their agencies gave their official responses.On March 14, one social media post drew the attention of K-drama fans around the world.In this post, uploaded by a Japanese person, the uploader stated that they saw two top Korean actors―Han So-hee and Ryu Jun Yeol―at the luxury hotel's swimming pool; the two stars were apparently all lovey-dovey next to each other.They later posted another post, saying, "I just heard that my last post made it all the way to Korea, and it's going crazy viral there. My friend actually took a picture of them, but it's too great to be shared with the world."Then on March 15, Ryu Jun Yeol's management agency C-JeS Entertainment stated, "It's true that Ryu Jun Yeol is in Hawaii at the moment. He is there to take photos. But since it is his personal trip, we ask for your kind understanding and respect."The agency continued, "Even in the future, we will not be addressing the actor's personal matters. Your understanding will be deeply appreciated."Han So-hee's agency, NINE ATO Entertainment, also stated on the same day, "We can only say that Han So-hee is currently traveling in Hawaii with her female friends."They added, "It's difficult to confirm any additional details about her private life."Recently, there had been buzz about the two individuals potentially starring in the upcoming series/movie "Seduced" (literal title), further fueling speculation about their romantic involvement.Despite both agencies confirming their "Hawaii trip," they have opted to remain silent regarding their relationship status.Consequently, their future actions are bound to garner even greater attention.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' 'ryusdb' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)