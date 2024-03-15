[SBS Star] Hyeri Unfollows Ryu Jun Yeol After Him·Han So-hee's Dating News; Also Posts, "Well, This Is fun"

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day indirectly responded to her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol's dating news.Early in the morning of March 15, news outlets began releasing reports about the possibility of Ryu Jun Yeol and actress Han So-hee being romantically involved.These reports emerged following the widespread sharing of Instagram posts claiming sightings of Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee together at a 5-star hotel swimming pool in Hawaii, the United States, displaying affection toward each other.Several hours later, at around 7 AM KST, both their agencies gave their official responses to the reports.C-JeS Entertainment, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, told the media that he is currently in Hawaii for his photography work, but declined to provide further comments, citing the actor's privacy.Similarly, Han So-hee's agency NINE ATO Entertainment stated that she is in Hawaii with her female friends. They also have expressed difficulty in verifying additional details about her private life.Then, about 12 PM KST, Hyeri updated her Instagram Story with a photo taken at Bangkok, Thailand, where she is staying for her movie at the moment. Over this photo of the sky with palm trees, she wrote, "Well, this is fun."If it were any ordinary day, this update might have been seen as simply her sharing her daily life in Bangkok.However, given that it followed closely after Ryu Jun Yeol's dating news, nobody could interpret it in such a casual manner, especially with her sarcastic words over the photo.Approximately an hour later, Hyeri unfollowed Ryu Jun Yeol on Instagram, seemingly confirming that her previous post was indeed a response to Ryu Jun Yeol's dating news with Han So-hee.It seemed to indicate that Hyeri is unhappy with the news and feels upset with Ryu Jun Yeol because of it.Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol became close while shooting 2015's hit series "Reply 1988"; they made their relationship public in the summer of 2017.It was just last mid-November when they announced the end of their 7-year love.(Credit= Online Community, 'hyeri_0609' 'xeesoxee' 'ryusdb' Instagram)(SBS Star)