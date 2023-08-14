[SBS Star] Fans Continue to Express Anger Toward JOSHUA by Adding More Trucks & More

Last week, fans found out that JOSHUA and model Mi-young had been "showing affection for each other right in front of their faces".
Basically, JOSHUA and Mi-young constantly uploaded 'love-stagram' photos on their Instagram, with Mi-young even posting photos of JOSHUA on her Instagram without his face in them.
Upon discovering this, they felt betrayed as it seemed like the two were in fact enjoying some sort of 'fun' game with fans, without them even knowing it, until now.
JOSHUA and Mi-young also traveled together to Manila, the Philippines with JOSHUA's mother, where he explained to fans that he went only with his mother.
In fan-recorded videos, Mi-young was seen in the first row of the invitee-only area at Gocheok Sky Dome; when JOSHUA was going around different areas of the venue to say bye to fans at the end of the concert, it looked as if he was waving to her at one point as well.
This was what they wrote on the screen of the truck: "JOSHUA, leave the group. We're against dating/lip-syncing/public display of affection. A celebrity who tramples on the hard work of their group members and sincerity of their fans deserves no future in the industry."
On the screens, fans wrote messages such as, "If you're going to deceive us, lose your professionalism, show affection for your girlfriend at official events, then just leave the group, JOSHUA!", "Instagram isn't there for you to use as 'love-stagram'. You lied to fans. You also hurt us.", "Go back to the basement studio if you're going to forget where you started like that. We strongly ask the agency to make him halt all his activities.", "You make hundreds of mistakes on stage, do you know that? While you're hiding from us, at least do some practice! JOSHUA OUT!" and more.
Rumor has it that JOSHUA bought his girlfriend a Porsche, and this was fans' way of responding to that.
It is said that the fans who organized this truck protest are Chinese fans, who bought as many as 2,500,000 copies of SEVENTEEN's last album 'FML'.
