[SBS Star] Fans Continue to Express Anger Toward JOSHUA by Adding More Trucks & More
[SBS Star] Fans Continue to Express Anger Toward JOSHUA by Adding More Trucks & More

Published 2023.08.14 11:47
[SBS Star] Fans Continue to Express Anger Toward JOSHUA by Adding More Trucks & More
Fans of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN are continuing to express anger toward the group's member JOSHUA by expanding their truck protest. 

Last week, fans found out that JOSHUA and model Mi-young had been "showing affection for each other right in front of their faces". 

Basically, JOSHUA and Mi-young constantly uploaded 'love-stagram' photos on their Instagram, with Mi-young even posting photos of JOSHUA on her Instagram without his face in them. 

Upon discovering this, they felt betrayed as it seemed like the two were in fact enjoying some sort of 'fun' game with fans, without them even knowing it, until now. 

JOSHUA and Mi-young also traveled together to Manila, the Philippines with JOSHUA's mother, where he explained to fans that he went only with his mother. 

As fans tried to find more 'evidence' of them dating after their 'love-stagram' was out into the world, they learned that JOSHUA had invited Mi-young to SEVENTEEN's concert last month. 

In fan-recorded videos, Mi-young was seen in the first row of the invitee-only area at Gocheok Sky Dome; when JOSHUA was going around different areas of the venue to say bye to fans at the end of the concert, it looked as if he was waving to her at one point as well. 

In response to his dating rumors, a group of some fans have begun calling for JOSHUA to exit the group by dispatching a screened truck to SEVENTEEN's management agency HYBE Labels headquarters on August 10.  

This was what they wrote on the screen of the truck: "JOSHUA, leave the group. We're against dating/lip-syncing/public display of affection. A celebrity who tramples on the hard work of their group members and sincerity of their fans deserves no future in the industry." 
Since both HYBE Labels and JOSHUA remain silent on this issue, these fans added four more trucks that not only stayed in front of the agency building, but also went around areas in Seoul that get a lot of foot traffic. 

On the screens, fans wrote messages such as, "If you're going to deceive us, lose your professionalism, show affection for your girlfriend at official events, then just leave the group, JOSHUA!", "Instagram isn't there for you to use as 'love-stagram'. You lied to fans. You also hurt us.", "Go back to the basement studio if you're going to forget where you started like that. We strongly ask the agency to make him halt all his activities.", "You make hundreds of mistakes on stage, do you know that? While you're hiding from us, at least do some practice! JOSHUA OUT!" and more. 
What was noticeable this time was that there were three Porsche cars tagging along the trucks the whole time they went around the city on the weekend. 

Rumor has it that JOSHUA bought his girlfriend a Porsche, and this was fans' way of responding to that. 

It is said that the fans who organized this truck protest are Chinese fans, who bought as many as 2,500,000 copies of SEVENTEEN's last album 'FML'. 
(Credit= Online Community, 'joshu_acoustic' 'mi0___o' Instagram, HYBE Labels, WeVerse) 

(SBS Star) 
