[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN JOSHUA & Model Mi-young Are Speculated to Be Dating Each Other

Fans believe JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN and model Mi-young are dating each other.Recently, SEVENTEEN's fans claimed that JOSHUA is in a relationship with Mi-young.They based their claim on posts that JOSHUA and Mi-young uploaded online, where they both had childhood photos of themselves as their Instagram profile photos, were at the same place and wore the exact same items.On their Instagram, there were photos that looked like they took of each other, such as at times on a midnight date at a park, their beach trip and more, that were uploaded on similar dates.JOSHUA and Mi-young also had an unbelievable number of photos wearing the same clothes and accessories.Some of them were found on their Instagram posts, but some were clothes and accessories that JOSHUA wore on his schedule.While accessories looked like they may have been purchased as matching items, most of the clothes looked more like Mi-young wore JOSHUA's clothes.Fans came to this conclusion because the clothes looked big on her, and all the spots where they were washed or stained on JOSHUA's clothes were also found on her clothes.According to fans, it has been around two years since they have shown love for each other this way.What surprised the fans the most were a set of other photos they found: they were photos taken by a fan in Manila, the Philippines last year, when JOSHUA was there on a trip with his mother.In these photos, Mi-young was seen with JOSHUA's mother, walking around the city at night, either holding hands with her or linking arms together.At that time, JOSHUA told fans that he had gone on his first-ever trip abroad with his mother, but it turned out he was with his girlfriend too.In spite of their dating rumors spreading quickly online, neither agency has responded officially.(Credit= Online Community, 'joshu_acoustic' 'mi0___o' Instagram, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)