뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOSHUA Invited His 'Girlfriend' & Her Friends to SEVENTEEN Concert in July?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOSHUA Invited His 'Girlfriend' & Her Friends to SEVENTEEN Concert in July?

Published 2023.08.09 11:34 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOSHUA Invited His Girlfriend & Her Friends to SEVENTEEN Concert in July?
It is said that JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN invited his 'girlfriend' and her friends to the group's concert last month. 

Earlier this week, JOSHUA and model Mi-young sparked dating rumors. 

It was after fans discovered JOSHUA and Mi-young both had childhood photos of themselves as their Instagram profile photos, were at the same place and wore a bunch of the exact same items. 

On top of that, they found photos taken by a fan in Manila, the Philippines last year, where JOSHUA's mother and Mi-young were holding hands, on a trip that JOSHUA told fans he went only with his mother. 

▶ [SBS Star] SEVENTEEN JOSHUA & Model Mi-young Are Speculated to Be Dating Each Other
Mi-young
Mi-young
Then on August 8, while some fans were re-watching their videos from SEVENTEEN's concert 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL' that took place at Gocheok Sky Dome in July, they caught sight of Mi-young in the audience. 

She was in the very front row of the invitee-only area of the stadium by the other members' families. 

Mi-young was excitedly waving CARAT-bong (the name of SEVENTEEN's lightstick) in the air, alongside two of her friends, who were often spotted on her Instagram. 

When JOSHUA was going past her at the end of the concert, it almost looked as if he was waving to her as well. 
Mi-young
Mi-young

Mi-young was the one that confirmed her concert attendance; she uploaded a photo of herself following the concert, which at that time, many simply thought it was another Instagram update. 

But now that the videos of her at the concert have been uncovered, they could just tell that the photo was taken on the day of the concert, because she was wearing the same outfit that was seen in the videos. 

As if she knew what was being said about that particular Instagram photo, Mi-young has now deleted the photo from her Instagram. 

Not only are fans not happy about JOSHUA inviting his 'girlfriend' to SEVENTEEN's concert, which is held for fans, and possibly waving to her during it, but also, considering how much they had to compete to get the tickets to the concert and pay for each of them (154,000 won for standard and 198,000 won for VIP), they cannot stop being furious about this whole situation. 
Mi-young
Mi-young
(Credit= Online Community, 'pledis_17' Twitter, 'joshu_acoustic' 'mi0___o' Instagram, HYBE Labels)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
>
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.