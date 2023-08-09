[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOSHUA Invited His 'Girlfriend' & Her Friends to SEVENTEEN Concert in July?

이미지 확대하기

It is said that JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN invited his 'girlfriend' and her friends to the group's concert last month.Earlier this week, JOSHUA and model Mi-young sparked dating rumors.It was after fans discovered JOSHUA and Mi-young both had childhood photos of themselves as their Instagram profile photos, were at the same place and wore a bunch of the exact same items.On top of that, they found photos taken by a fan in Manila, the Philippines last year, where JOSHUA's mother and Mi-young were holding hands, on a trip that JOSHUA told fans he went only with his mother.Then on August 8, while some fans were re-watching their videos from SEVENTEEN's concert 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL' that took place at Gocheok Sky Dome in July, they caught sight of Mi-young in the audience.She was in the very front row of the invitee-only area of the stadium by the other members' families.Mi-young was excitedly waving CARAT-bong (the name of SEVENTEEN's lightstick) in the air, alongside two of her friends, who were often spotted on her Instagram.When JOSHUA was going past her at the end of the concert, it almost looked as if he was waving to her as well.Mi-young was the one that confirmed her concert attendance; she uploaded a photo of herself following the concert, which at that time, many simply thought it was another Instagram update.But now that the videos of her at the concert have been uncovered, they could just tell that the photo was taken on the day of the concert, because she was wearing the same outfit that was seen in the videos.As if she knew what was being said about that particular Instagram photo, Mi-young has now deleted the photo from her Instagram.Not only are fans not happy about JOSHUA inviting his 'girlfriend' to SEVENTEEN's concert, which is held for fans, and possibly waving to her during it, but also, considering how much they had to compete to get the tickets to the concert and pay for each of them (154,000 won for standard and 198,000 won for VIP), they cannot stop being furious about this whole situation.(Credit= Online Community, 'pledis_17' Twitter, 'joshu_acoustic' 'mi0___o' Instagram, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)