[SBS Star] Angered SEVENTEEN Fans Dispatch a Screened Truck Calling for JOSHUA's Exit
Published 2023.08.11 17:32 Updated 2023.08.11 18:00 View Count
A group of certain fans have begun calling for JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN to leave the group, following his recent dating rumors. 

On August 10, some photos taken in front of SEVENTEEN's management agency HYBE Labels headquarters circulated online. 

The truck was sent in response to dating rumors surrounding JOSHUA that started spreading beginning of this week. 

On the screen, it said, "JOSHUA, leave the group. We're against dating/lip-syncing/public display of affection. A celebrity who tramples on the hard work of their group members and sincerity of their fans deserves no future in the industry." 
Earlier this week, fans learned that JOSHUA and model Mi-young actually had been "showing affection for each other right in front of their faces", as if they were enjoying this game with fans until this time. 

They found out that they were constantly uploading 'love-stagram' photos on their Instagram; Mi-young even posted photos of JOSHUA on her Instagram without his face in them. 

They even went on a trip to Manila, the Philippines with JOSHUA's mother, where he explained to fans that he went only with his mother. 
Not only that, but Mi-young was also spotted at the group's concert in the first row of the invitee-only area at Gocheok Sky Dome. 

This was the group's concert that was held last month, and JOSHUA allegedly did not sing his songs live at that time.  

More and more 'evidence' of their relationship is released online every day, but SEVENTEEN's agency is still remaining silent on this matter. 

Fans are becoming angrier day by day with some even more than others, hence, the screened truck asking for JOSHUA's departure from SEVENTEEN in front of the agency building. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'joshu_acoustic' 'mi0___o' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
