[SBS Star] Angered SEVENTEEN Fans Dispatch a Screened Truck Calling for JOSHUA's Exit

On August 10, some photos taken in front of SEVENTEEN's management agency HYBE Labels headquarters circulated online.
The truck was sent in response to dating rumors surrounding JOSHUA that started spreading beginning of this week.
On the screen, it said, "JOSHUA, leave the group. We're against dating/lip-syncing/public display of affection. A celebrity who tramples on the hard work of their group members and sincerity of their fans deserves no future in the industry."
They found out that they were constantly uploading 'love-stagram' photos on their Instagram; Mi-young even posted photos of JOSHUA on her Instagram without his face in them.
They even went on a trip to Manila, the Philippines with JOSHUA's mother, where he explained to fans that he went only with his mother.
This was the group's concert that was held last month, and JOSHUA allegedly did not sing his songs live at that time.
Fans are becoming angrier day by day with some even more than others, hence, the screened truck asking for JOSHUA's departure from SEVENTEEN in front of the agency building.
(Credit= Online Community, 'joshu_acoustic' 'mi0___o' Instagram)
(SBS Star)