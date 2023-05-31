[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Makes Fans Worried as He Suddenly Deletes All His Instagram Posts

Earlier on May 30, Lee Seung Gi deleted all his posts on his Instagram all of a sudden, including his profile picture.
Lee Seung Gi was never been the most active Instagram user, but following his dispute with former agency Hook Entertainment last year, there were a number of times when Lee Seung Gi used his Instagram to deliver his thoughts to the public as well as to make announcements like marriage and donation.
It was assumed that his mood swings might have had something to do with the issues regarding Hook Entertainment, and his recent public attention for his newlywed home being a huge mansion.
Others claimed that his Instagram may have been hacked.
The agency stated, "Lee Seung Gi's Instagram posts were deleted for renovating purposes. It is to be renewed completely. There are no other intentions, nor was it hacked. He just wanted to make a fresh start."
(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'byhumanmade' Instagram)
