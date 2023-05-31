[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Makes Fans Worried as He Suddenly Deletes All His Instagram Posts

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi made his fans concerned as he suddenly wiped his Instagram profile clean, and his agency explained.Earlier on May 30, Lee Seung Gi deleted all his posts on his Instagram all of a sudden, including his profile picture.Lee Seung Gi was never been the most active Instagram user, but following his dispute with former agency Hook Entertainment last year, there were a number of times when Lee Seung Gi used his Instagram to deliver his thoughts to the public as well as to make announcements like marriage and donation.After he deleted his all Instagram posts, fans speculated that he was experiencing some emotional changes, making them worried.It was assumed that his mood swings might have had something to do with the issues regarding Hook Entertainment, and his recent public attention for his newlywed home being a huge mansion.Others claimed that his Instagram may have been hacked.Amid all sorts of speculation, Lee Seung Gi's management agency Human Made Entertainment provided an explanation later that day.The agency stated, "Lee Seung Gi's Instagram posts were deleted for renovating purposes. It is to be renewed completely. There are no other intentions, nor was it hacked. He just wanted to make a fresh start."At the moment, Lee Seung Gi is happily married to his 2-year girlfriend actress Lee Dain, and busily hosting new shows―'Brothers' Ramen' and 'The Strongest Hearts'.(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'byhumanmade' Instagram)(SBS Star)