[SBS Star] "Dain Is So Amazing" Lee Seung Gi Illustrates His Happy Married Life

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi illustrated his happy married life with actress Lee Dain.On May 29 episode of TV CHOSUN's new television show 'Brothers' Ramen' (literal title), Lee Seung Gi, entertainer Kang Ho-dong and actor Bae In-hyuk were seen having a talk over some food at the end of their day.As their late-night snack, they bought some fresh raw fish.After placing it neatly on the table, Lee Seung Gi got his phone out and started taking photos of it while saying in an elated voice, "Oh, I'm going to show her what I'm eating."When Kang Ho-dong asked who 'she' was, Lee Seung Gi shyly smiled and answered, "My wife."Lee Seung Gi's marriage naturally came up as a topic of their conversation after that.First, Lee Seung Gi unfolded a story about how he proposed to her, "In fact, I didn't make it any special, like some thought I had. I prepared nothing on that day. The only thing I did was to speak my mind to her."He continued, "I've always been concerned with what kind of life I should lead following my marriage. But she and I get along so well because in addition to the fact that she's a wonderful person, our values are a perfect fit. I believed that together, we could change this world for the better."Kang Ho-dong's eyes started to well up with tears upon Lee Seung Gi finishing his story; he told Lee Seung Gi, "Your story makes me feel emotional for some reason."Wiping tears, he offered Lee Seung Gi his sincere advice, "Return the love that you received from everyone with good music, good dramas, good shows and so on. Because... You've really received a tremendous amount of love and support from the world.""Don't ever forget where you started. You must give back all the things you got from them with more fun, joy and happiness.", he added.Previously in February, Lee Seung Gi announced to marry his girlfriend of two years―Lee Dain―via Instagram; they tied the knot in April.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Brothers' Ramen, Human Made Entertainment)(SBS Star)