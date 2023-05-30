뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Dain Is So Amazing" Lee Seung Gi Illustrates His Happy Married Life
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Dain Is So Amazing" Lee Seung Gi Illustrates His Happy Married Life

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.30 10:41 View Count
[SBS Star] "Dain Is So Amazing" Lee Seung Gi Illustrates His Happy Married Life
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi illustrated his happy married life with actress Lee Dain. 

On May 29 episode of TV CHOSUN's new television show 'Brothers' Ramen' (literal title), Lee Seung Gi, entertainer Kang Ho-dong and actor Bae In-hyuk were seen having a talk over some food at the end of their day. 

As their late-night snack, they bought some fresh raw fish. 

After placing it neatly on the table, Lee Seung Gi got his phone out and started taking photos of it while saying in an elated voice, "Oh, I'm going to show her what I'm eating." 

When Kang Ho-dong asked who 'she' was, Lee Seung Gi shyly smiled and answered, "My wife." 
Brothers' Ramen
Lee Seung Gi's marriage naturally came up as a topic of their conversation after that.

First, Lee Seung Gi unfolded a story about how he proposed to her, "In fact, I didn't make it any special, like some thought I had. I prepared nothing on that day. The only thing I did was to speak my mind to her."

He continued, "I've always been concerned with what kind of life I should lead following my marriage. But she and I get along so well because in addition to the fact that she's a wonderful person, our values are a perfect fit. I believed that together, we could change this world for the better." 
Brothers' Ramen
Kang Ho-dong's eyes started to well up with tears upon Lee Seung Gi finishing his story; he told Lee Seung Gi, "Your story makes me feel emotional for some reason." 

Wiping tears, he offered Lee Seung Gi his sincere advice, "Return the love that you received from everyone with good music, good dramas, good shows and so on. Because... You've really received a tremendous amount of love and support from the world." 

"Don't ever forget where you started. You must give back all the things you got from them with more fun, joy and happiness.", he added. 
Brothers' Ramen
Previously in February, Lee Seung Gi announced to marry his girlfriend of two years―Lee Dain―via Instagram; they tied the knot in April. 

(Credit= TV CHOSUN Brothers' Ramen, Human Made Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.