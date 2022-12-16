뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hook Entertainment States They Paid 4.1 Billion Won to Lee Seung Gi Today
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hook Entertainment States They Paid 4.1 Billion Won to Lee Seung Gi Today

[SBS Star] Hook Entertainment States They Paid 4.1 Billion Won to Lee Seung Gi Today

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.16 15:17 View Count
[SBS Star] Hook Entertainment States They Paid 4.1 Billion Won to Lee Seung Gi Today
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's longtime management agency Hook Entertainment revealed that they paid the outstanding amount of money to Lee Seung Gi today. 

Back on November 21, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hook Entertainment did not pay Lee Seung Gi anything for his music that he released since he debuted in 2004―in total of 27 albums/137 songs. 

The news outlet concluded that Lee Seung Gi was gaslighted by his agency for the past 18 years from the day of his debut. 

They constantly told him that he was a 'minus' singer, which he believed until last year. 

After Lee Seung Gi realized that the agency in fact had been taking advantage of him this whole time, he asked his agency for explanation and payment. 

Since they gave him no explanation or payment for a year, he recently filed a document against Hook Entertainment, demanding a transparent record of his earnings and payments, as well as payment for his music. 

Then in the end of last month, the head of Hook Entertainment stated that she was going to take full responsibility of everything that was going on with her company. 

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Agency CEO Says She Will Pay Lee Seung Gi with Her Personal Assets

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says to Have Gotten Paid Nothing for Over 130 Songs from His Debut Song
Lee Seung Gi
On December 16, Hook Entertainment released an official statement through the media, saying that they paid Lee Seung Gi. 

Hook Entertainment said, "First of all, we would like to sincerely apologize to Lee Seung Gi, who is probably going through a more difficult time than anyone else due to this issue."  

The agency continued, "As everybody knows, we were asked to provide the transparent data of Lee Seung Gi's earnings and payments from his debut up to now, along with full payment of the amount of money that should have been paid. We collected the relevant data and handed them over to Lee Seung Gi's attorney in the beginning of this week. Based on those details, we hoped to reach an agreement with Lee Seung Gi." 

They went on, "However, we ended up failing to reach an agreement, as the amount that requested by Lee Seung Gi's side was too different from the amount that we had calculated ourselves." 
Lee Seung Gi
After that, Hook Entertainment went on to say that they paid Lee Seung Gi even though they could not reach an agreement, "Despite not being able to reach an agreement, we did not want to have a long dispute with Lee Seung Gi over payment issues; Lee Seung Gi has been with us for a long time." 

The agency resumed, "So, we paid him all that make up of his unpaid payment―2.9 billion won―today. This is on top of 1.3 billion won that he was paid for his music already. We also gave Lee Seung Gi 1.2 billion won as interest for the delayed payment." 

They commented, "Now that the payment has been made, we have filed a case to the court to confirm the absence of debt to close the dispute over payment issues between us and Lee Seung Gi." 

Hook Entertainment wrapped up the statement by saying, "Once again, we would like to offer our genuine apology to Lee Seung Gi for causing him to have such misunderstandings and conflicts with us because of our poor handling of work. From now on, we hope that we could negotiate a settlement through the court, with none of us raising questions against one another about the amount of payment. We are truly sorry to everybody who were hurt because of what had happened." 
Lee Seung Gi
(Credit= Hook Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.