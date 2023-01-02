[SBS Star] Fans Believe That the Person in TAEYANG's Instagram Photos Is BTS JIMIN

On January 2, TAEYANG updated his personal Instagram with a series of new photos.
In the photos, TAEYANG is seen working on some new music at a recording studio, accompanied by another man.
Previously on December 9, rumors that JIMIN will be featuring on TAEYANG's new solo album.
At the time, TAEYANG's then-management agency YG Entertainment briefly stated, "Nothing has been decided yet."
Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "That hand is definitely JIMIN's.", "The all-time legends! I can't wait to see what they have in store.", "I've never been this excited in a while.", and more.
(Credit= YG Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, '__youngbae__' Instagram)
(SBS Star)