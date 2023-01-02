뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Believe That the Person in TAEYANG's Instagram Photos Is BTS JIMIN
JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.02 14:02
Fans are convinced that the person in K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG's latest Instagram photos is JIMIN of another boy group BTS.

On January 2, TAEYANG updated his personal Instagram with a series of new photos.

In the photos, TAEYANG is seen working on some new music at a recording studio, accompanied by another man.
Shortly after the Instagram update, fans are asserting that the person on the right is JIMIN.

Previously on December 9, rumors that JIMIN will be featuring on TAEYANG's new solo album.

At the time, TAEYANG's then-management agency YG Entertainment briefly stated, "Nothing has been decided yet."

▶ [SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Feature on BIGBANG TAEYANG's Solo Album

Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "That hand is definitely JIMIN's.", "The all-time legends! I can't wait to see what they have in store.", "I've never been this excited in a while.", and more.
Meanwhile, TAEYANG left YG Entertainment on December 26, and signed his exclusive contract with THEBLACKLABEL.

▶ [SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG & DAESUNG to Leave YG Entertainment

(Credit= YG Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, '__youngbae__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
