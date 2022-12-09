[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Feature on BIGBANG TAEYANG's Solo Album

Previously, it was reported that TAEYANG is about to make a solo return in January 2023.
In response to the reports, TAEYANG's management agency YG Entertainment vaguely stated, "Nothing has been decided yet."
At the moment, neither YG Entertainment nor JIMIN's BIGHIT MUSIC released their official responses regarding the news.
If reports about TAEYANG's solo return are true, it is the BIGBANG member's first solo music release in approximately five years.
His last solo album was 'White Night' released in August 2017.
