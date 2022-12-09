[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Feature on BIGBANG TAEYANG's Solo Album

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS will reportedly join as a featuring artist for TAEYANG's upcoming solo album.Previously, it was reported that TAEYANG is about to make a solo return in January 2023.In response to the reports, TAEYANG's management agency YG Entertainment vaguely stated, "Nothing has been decided yet."Then on December 9, industry insiders shared that JIMIN will be featured on TAEYANG's upcoming album.At the moment, neither YG Entertainment nor JIMIN's BIGHIT MUSIC released their official responses regarding the news.If reports about TAEYANG's solo return are true, it is the BIGBANG member's first solo music release in approximately five years.His last solo album was 'White Night' released in August 2017.Upon hearing the news, fans commented, "JIMIN and TAEYANG? Am I dreaming right now?", "I'm 100% sure their collab would sound heavenly. I just can't wait.", and more.(Credit= YG Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)