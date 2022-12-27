[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG & DAESUNG to Leave YG Entertainment

이미지 확대하기

TAEYANG and DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG are confirmed to leave their long-time management agency, YG Entertainment.On December 26, YG Entertainment announced that TAEYANG is leaving the agency and will now be promoting under THEBLACKLABEL.THEBLACKLABEL was a subsidiary label of YG Entertainment, but became an independent label in 2020.YG Entertainment still owns about 30% of its shares; and the label is currently home to singers SOMI, Zion.T, and more.Then on December 27, YG Entertainment additionally announced that DAESUNG will also leave the company.The agency stated, "DAESUNG has decided to terminate his contract and is currently seeking a fresh start. The fact that DAESUNG is a member of BIGBANG remains unchanged, and we will continue to support DAESUNG's new start and choice; and are open to collaborate any time."Meanwhile, the remaining BIGBANG member―G-DRAGON―is still in talks with YG Entertainment about renewing his exclusive contract with the company.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)