[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG & DAESUNG to Leave YG Entertainment

THEBLACKLABEL was a subsidiary label of YG Entertainment, but became an independent label in 2020.
YG Entertainment still owns about 30% of its shares; and the label is currently home to singers SOMI, Zion.T, and more.
The agency stated, "DAESUNG has decided to terminate his contract and is currently seeking a fresh start. The fact that DAESUNG is a member of BIGBANG remains unchanged, and we will continue to support DAESUNG's new start and choice; and are open to collaborate any time."
(Credit= YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)