[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Former Manager Reveals How Poorly Hook Ent. CEO Treated Lee Seung Gi in 2004

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's former manager shared how poorly the head of Lee Seung Gi's longtime management agency Hook Entertainment treated Lee Seung Gi back in 2004.Previously in mid-November, news outlet Dispatch reported Hook Entertainment paid Lee Seung Gi nothing for all the songs/albums that he released since he made debut in 2004.The news outlet concluded that Lee Seung Gi was gaslighted by his agency until now―they constantly told him that he was a 'minus' singer, which he believed until last year.For the past 18 years, the head of Hook Entertainment Kwon Jin-young also made sure that expenses for Lee Seung Gi's team were kept low at all times.After Lee Seung Gi realized that the agency was not truthful to him about the profit from his music, he asked for explanation and payment from them.Since they gave him no explanation or payment for a year, he recently filed a document against Hook Entertainment, demanding a transparent record of his earnings and payments.When Kwon Jin-young found out that Lee Seung Gi filed a document against her company, she furiously said that she would chase after Lee Seung Gi for the rest of her life to kill him.Even though Kwon Jin-young shared that she will take full responsibility for what is happening to her and her company following multiple reports, the public is angry about how she treated Lee Seung Gi this whole time.Then on December 6, Dispatch released another report on Lee Seung Gi; an interview of Lee Seung Gi's former manager, who used to manage Lee Seung Gi in 2004―the year that he debuted.Lee Seung Gi's former manager sighed and stated, "I read the last article about Seung Gi's current manager reporting everything he spends with Seung Gi to the CEO. In their conversation, she told him not to spend too much on Seung Gi. I honestly can't believe that Seung Gi is still being treated like that, because that was how it was 18 years ago. Back then, she also told me off for spending too much on food and say things like, 'What? Starbucks? Why do you guys have to go to Starbucks? You guys aren't Starbucks people.'"He continued, "Every Monday, we would receive 150,000 won (approximately 110 dollars) as our weekly allowance. That was to spend between me, Seung Gi and his stylist. At that time, Seung Gi was busy filming 'Nonstop 5', so he took part in a shooting at least four days a week. Since the shootings went on until early in the morning, we had to buy ourselves lots of meals. Seung Gi performed at many festivals around the country as well. But since we only had 150,000 won between all of us, we were short of money all the time, even though we only ate at those cheap casual-dining restaurants."He went on, "I remember Seung Gi asking me how much money we had left on a regular basis. He would ask me things like, 'Is it okay for me to buy a rice ball from a convenient store? Do we have enough for that?' too. Sometimes, he said, 'Let's get something nice to eat today.' and give me his own card to pay with. He also used his own money for all our coffee and snacks, because the CEO would get angry if she saw receipts that we had coffee and snacks.""Despite being a newby in the scene, Seung Gi made lots of money for his performance. Per festival, he would get paid about 7 to 10 million won (approximately 5,300 to 7,600 dollars) for singing three songs. I mean, that doesn't mean all that money goes into Seung Gi's pocket, but he's definitely brought a lot of money to the company. But they were so harsh to Seung Gi. They were always strict when it came to the amount of money Seung Gi spent.", he added.Afterwards, Lee Seung Gi's former manager shared the kind of relationship Lee Seung Gi and Kwon Jin-young had, "She's always been very strict to Seung Gi, but Seung Gi just took it without ever complaining about it. It was probably because he wanted to succeed, and he believed that listening to her was a way to succeed. But she took advantage of him; she even asked Seung Gi to sing at her personal gatherings in the middle of the night. I actually found this out later on."He resumed, "The CEO often said things to Seung Gi that made him lose his confidence. She said things like, 'Seung Gi, that's why you can't make it big.' and 'Are you crazy?!' When she didn't like something about his performance, she would call me with great anger instantly after the performance. Then, ask me to pass the phone to Seung Gi. He was always nervous to speak to her on the phone. So, every time Seung Gi came down from the stage, he asked me if his performed well.""You know how agencies are usually quite strict to newly-debuted singers and actors/actresses, right? Since Seung Gi had just made debut at that time, I thought it was normal-ish that they were being harsh to him. But I've never seen him going against any of the things that they told him. Seung Gi didn't have a phone until the end of 'Nonstop 5'. The only thing he did was to work hard. After he returned home, he went over his script and practiced his lines. He didn't go out at all. He wasn't one of the famous people who got drunk and caused trouble. Seung Gi was mature."At the end of the interview, the former manager said that he witnessed Kwon Jin-young changing her car to a luxury car a few times while Lee Seung Gi was filming 'Nonstop 5'―the time when she was repeatedly telling him and Lee Seung Gi cut down their spending on food.(Credit= Hook Entertainment)(SBS Star)