뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Agency Head Kwon Jin-young Says She Will Pay Lee Seung Gi with Her Personal Assets
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Agency Head Kwon Jin-young Says She Will Pay Lee Seung Gi with Her Personal Assets

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Agency Head Kwon Jin-young Says She Will Pay Lee Seung Gi with Her Personal Assets

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.30 16:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gis Agency Head Kwon Jin-young Says She Will Pay Lee Seung Gi with Her Personal Assets
Kwon Jin-young, the head of actor/singer Lee Seung Gi's longtime agency Hook Entertainment, shared that she will take full responsibility for what is happening to her and her company now.  

Earlier on November 21, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hook Entertainment did not pay Lee Seung Gi anything for his music that he released since he debuted in 2004, which make up of 27 albums/137 songs in total. 

The news outlet concluded that Lee Seung Gi was gaslighted by his agency for the past 18 years from the moment of his debut―they constantly told him that he was a 'minus' singer, which he believed until last year. 

After Lee Seung Gi realized that the agency lied to him about the profit from his music, he sought explanation and payment from the agency. 

Since they gave him no explanation or payment for a year, he recently filed a document against Hook Entertainment through his attorney, asking for a transparent record of his earnings and payments. 

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says to Have Gotten Paid Nothing for Over 130 Songs from His Debut Song

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Manager Explains that Lee Seung Gi Was Brainwashed by His Agency
Lee Seung Gi
Regarding the issue between Lee Seung Gi, Kwon Jin-young herself and her company, Kwon Jin-young gave her second official response on November 30. 

In her previous one, the CEO said, "I am ashamed to face everyone, regardless of the truth behind the unfavorable talks about our company and myself that are currently going around. Everything is my fault. I'm sorry. Once we have clearly identified our legal responsibility, I will take full responsibility without avoiding it."

This time, Kwon Jin-young stated, "I've lived as a manager in the entertainment industry for 25 years. A lot of things have happened up to now, but I have not yet experienced anything as rough and difficult as this one. I believe responsibility should follow from the beginning to end of any dispute or misunderstanding. I hope Hook Entertainment itself as well as our current Hook Entertainment artists aren't negatively affected by the ongoing situation." 
Lee Seung Gi
She continued, "It's taken me 25 years to build Hook Entertainment to where it is at the moment. Once again, I would like to express my apology for this whole issue. I will also take full responsibility for the conflict between me and Lee Seung Gi. I will do that with my personal assets; I won't avoid the responsibility." 

She added, "I would like to apologize to our staff at Hook Entertainment, who probably seemed like they were in hell after this sudden issue broke. Lastly, I'm sorry to everyone who came across the news that they didn't want to read about." 
Lee Seung Gi
(Credit= Hook Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.