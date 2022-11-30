[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Agency Head Kwon Jin-young Says She Will Pay Lee Seung Gi with Her Personal Assets

Earlier on November 21, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hook Entertainment did not pay Lee Seung Gi anything for his music that he released since he debuted in 2004, which make up of 27 albums/137 songs in total.
The news outlet concluded that Lee Seung Gi was gaslighted by his agency for the past 18 years from the moment of his debut―they constantly told him that he was a 'minus' singer, which he believed until last year.
After Lee Seung Gi realized that the agency lied to him about the profit from his music, he sought explanation and payment from the agency.
Since they gave him no explanation or payment for a year, he recently filed a document against Hook Entertainment through his attorney, asking for a transparent record of his earnings and payments.
In her previous one, the CEO said, "I am ashamed to face everyone, regardless of the truth behind the unfavorable talks about our company and myself that are currently going around. Everything is my fault. I'm sorry. Once we have clearly identified our legal responsibility, I will take full responsibility without avoiding it."
This time, Kwon Jin-young stated, "I've lived as a manager in the entertainment industry for 25 years. A lot of things have happened up to now, but I have not yet experienced anything as rough and difficult as this one. I believe responsibility should follow from the beginning to end of any dispute or misunderstanding. I hope Hook Entertainment itself as well as our current Hook Entertainment artists aren't negatively affected by the ongoing situation."
She added, "I would like to apologize to our staff at Hook Entertainment, who probably seemed like they were in hell after this sudden issue broke. Lastly, I'm sorry to everyone who came across the news that they didn't want to read about."
