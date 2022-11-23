뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Manager Explains that Lee Seung Gi Was Brainwashed by His Agency
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.23 16:22 Updated 2022.11.23 16:35 View Count
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's manager explained that things have come this far for Lee Seung Gi, because his agency brainwashed him until now. 

Back on November 21, news outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Seung Gi's agency Hook Entertainment did not pay him anything for all the songs that he released since his debut in 2004. 

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says to Have Gotten Paid Nothing for Over 130 Songs from His Debut Song
Lee Seung Gi
Then on November 23, Dispatch released a follow-up; in their article, they stated that many asked them questions like, "Does the article even make sense? Lee Seung Gi's not a fool!", "But why would a top star like Lee Seung Gi let his agency treat him that way?" and more. 

Because Dispatch also could not believe it at first, they checked all transactions that were made by the agency. 

They checked again and again, but it really turned out Hook Entertainment paid Lee Seung Gi 'zero won' for his music so far. 

Dispatch concluded that this was the result of Lee Seung Gi being gaslighted by his agency. 
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi made good money from his dramas, television shows and commercials; not only was he popular in the industry, but he was also highly paid. 

Since Hook Entertainment paid him right for everything else but his songs, Lee Seung Gi was quite satisfied with the amount of money which he was receiving from the agency. 

So, he did not want to make a big deal out of his agency telling him that he is a 'minus' singer that he brings them nothing with his music―he just decided to believe them instead, to make his life easier. 

His manager explained this further, "The head of our agency brainwashed Seung Gi by constantly telling him that he is a 'minus' singer. She told him, 'You're a 'minus' singer. Your fans don't buy your albums. They don't use their money on you. Despite that, they want so much from us. You make enough with your dramas, television shows and commercials, don't you? Think of your activities as a singer as something nice you do for your fans.'" 

The manager continued, "If Seung Gi brings up his payment for his singing activities, then she'll rage against him. That's the only thing he's going to get from mentioning it, so he simply chose to stay quiet and believe that he is a 'minus' singer. It's better for him to just stay that way, you know. I probably would've responded to her the same way. I totally would've given up getting paid as well." 
Lee Seung Gi
In the mobile messenger conversation between the manager and Kwon Jin-young (the head of Hook Entertainment), Kwon Jin-young was seen telling his manager to make sure Lee Seung Gi pays for his meals, snacks and transport with his own money even when he had to spend them for work, and being angry at him for taking Lee Seung Gi to a golf club for a personal gathering with a company car, even saying that his poor work skills were why Lee Seung Gi behaved the way he behaved. 

Along with the mobile messenger conversation, the manager shared a recording of a recent talk between him, Kwon Jin-young and one of the directors to Dispatch, where Kwon Jin-young uses violent language out of anger and states that she is going to chase after Lee Seung Gi for the rest of her life to kill him. 

Lee Seung Gi's manager said that the talk was recorded on November 17, when Lee Seung Gi filed a document against Hook Entertainment through his attorney, demanding a transparent record of his earnings and payments. 
 

(Credit= 'KOREA Dispatch' YouTube, Hook Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.