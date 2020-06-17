SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Drama 'Blue Sky' Begins Casting Ahead of Filming Later This Year
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Drama 'Blue Sky' Begins Casting Ahead of Filming Later This Year

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.17 11:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Drama Blue Sky Begins Casting Ahead of Filming Later This Year
More details regarding the drama series centered around the story of K-pop boy group BTS have been shared.

On June 17, Ilgan Sports reported that the drama based on the BTS Universe, 'Blue Sky' (literal translation), has finally started its full-scale production.
BTSThe production team of 'Blue Sky' has reportedly taken the first steps towards production including auditioning the lead, secondary, and minor cast members for the drama.

'Blue Sky' will be a drama inspired by the lives of the BTS members, starting with their school days and depicting each member's journeys until their debut as BTS.
BTSWhile the basis of the story will encompass BTS' real life, some details including the characters' names will be modified.

Filming for 'Blue Sky' is reportedly expected to begin this September, while the drama is expected to unveil in early 2021.
BTS▶ [SBS Star] Pre-production for 'BTS Drama' Reportedly Under Way

▶ [SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Their 2019 Revenue So Far; Plans to Launch BTS Drama in 2020

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙