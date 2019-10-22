SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Pre-production for 'BTS Drama' Reportedly Under Way
[SBS Star] Pre-production for 'BTS Drama' Reportedly Under Way

Published 2019.10.22
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Pre-production for BTS Drama Reportedly Under Way
The upcoming K-drama based on K-pop boy group BTS is reportedly in its pre-production stage.

On October 21, it was reported that drama production company ChorokBam Media has appointed screenwriter Kim Soo-jin as the screenwriter for the upcoming BTS drama.
BTSBack in August, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced their plans to launch a BTS drama in 2020.

The drama will tell the story of seven members of BTS meeting each other for the first time in BTS Universe.
BTSSince the drama will be based on the story of the members' younger days, separate actors will be cast instead of the seven members.

Once the production company chooses the drama's director, they will reportedly begin negotiations for international distribution with global OTT providers including Netfilx.
BTSAlthough it is still unknown whether the BTS drama will be available on Netflix, but ChorokBaem Media has applied multiple K-dramas to Netflix in the past―such as 'Memories of the Alhambra', and 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
