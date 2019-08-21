[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Their 2019 Revenue So Far; Plans to Launch BTS Drama in 2020

Big Hit Entertainment announced the company revenue for the first half of 2019, and revealed their plan to launch a drama based on 'BTS Universe' in 2020.On August 21, Big Hit Entertainment held a corporate briefing to share the company's vision with the press and related business owners.During the event, CEO Bang Si-hyuk announced the amount of revenue they have earned so far in 2019; made all the attendees gasp in surprise.Bang Si-hyuk said, "Big Hit has achieved a total revenue of 200.1 billion won (approximately 166 million dollars) in the first half of 2019, which is close to the annual revenue earned in 2018."He added, "Big Hit is trying to revolutionize the music industry. We want to improve the quality of life for our members and industry employees by increasing our sales, expanding our market volume, and improving the system by changing the process and adding more values to existing idea."Bang Si-hyuk then talked about something that will excite its label boy group BTS' fans all around the world―a brand-new BTS content.He said, "We are currently preparing a drama based on 'BTS Universe' that aims to premiere in 2020. As the drama will be based on when BTS members were much younger, the members will not participate in the drama as actors, but will cast different actors instead."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)