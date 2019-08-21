SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Their 2019 Revenue So Far; Plans to Launch BTS Drama in 2020
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Their 2019 Revenue So Far; Plans to Launch BTS Drama in 2020

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.21 14:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Their 2019 Revenue So Far; Plans to Launch BTS Drama in 2020
Big Hit Entertainment announced the company revenue for the first half of 2019, and revealed their plan to launch a drama based on 'BTS Universe' in 2020.

On August 21, Big Hit Entertainment held a corporate briefing to share the company's vision with the press and related business owners.
Big Hit corporate briefingBig Hit corporate briefingDuring the event, CEO Bang Si-hyuk announced the amount of revenue they have earned so far in 2019; made all the attendees gasp in surprise.

Bang Si-hyuk said, "Big Hit has achieved a total revenue of 200.1 billion won (approximately 166 million dollars) in the first half of 2019, which is close to the annual revenue earned in 2018."

He added, "Big Hit is trying to revolutionize the music industry. We want to improve the quality of life for our members and industry employees by increasing our sales, expanding our market volume, and improving the system by changing the process and adding more values to existing idea."
Big Hit corporate briefingBang Si-hyuk then talked about something that will excite its label boy group BTS' fans all around the world―a brand-new BTS content.

He said, "We are currently preparing a drama based on 'BTS Universe' that aims to premiere in 2020. As the drama will be based on when BTS members were much younger, the members will not participate in the drama as actors, but will cast different actors instead."
BTS(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992