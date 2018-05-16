[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yong Jun Hyung Wants You to 'Go Away'!

K-pop boy group Highlight's member Yong Jun Hyung has returned as a solo artist.On May 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Yong Jun Hyung filled the stage with his charms with a new song 'Go Away'.'Go Away' is the title track of his first album 'GOODBYE 20's' released on May 9.The title of this album was decided by Yong Jun Hyung himself, who wanted to say a proper goodbye to his 20s―the time he spent working hard.'Go Away' is a dancehall-based track with a groovy rhythm and jazz sound that perfectly matches Yong Jun Hyung's chilled image.The lyrics of the song realistically illustrate the feeling of an individual after a break-up.Do not let go of Yong Jun Hyung even if he tells you to 'Go Away'!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)