[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER to Mesmerize You with 'YOU AND I'

K-pop girl group DREAMCATCHER has come back with another catchy song 'YOU AND I' with an eye-catching performance.On May 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', DREAMCATCHER went on the stage to perform its latest track 'YOU AND I'.'YOU AND I' is the title track of the group's second mini album 'Nightmare·Escape the ERA' that was released on May 10.Powered by the song with mysterious lyrics that gives off a punk vibe, the group continues to display its distinct identity.On this day, the members of DREAMCATCHER caught the eye of many viewers with their charismatic dance as well as sexy red outfit.Let DREAMCATCHER blow your mind with its performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)