[SBS Star] Jessica Attends the Cannes Film Festival!
[SBS Star] Jessica Attends the Cannes Film Festival!

작성 2018.05.16
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's former member Jessica showed off her endless beauty in a gorgeous dress.

On May 16, Jessica shared pictures of herself wearing a long, light-purple dress on her social media account.

On top of the fancy dress, Jessica had put on a beautiful necklace, which made her look very elegant and sophisticated.JessicaAs written in the pictures, the dress was for the red carpet event at '2018 Cannes Film Festival' that she attended on May 15.

Jessica said to have stepped on the red carpet for a movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. JessicaPreviously on May 12, Jessica uploaded a picture taken on a plane with the caption, "Next Stop=Cannes."JessicaA few days later, she posted pictures of herself that looked like she already fell in love with Southern France.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Antibes, why are you so romantic?".JessicaAntibes is a city that is about half an hour drive away from Cannes.

Jessica seemed to have enjoyed the beautiful cities in France to the fullest.JessicaJessicaMeanwhile, Jessica has recently signed with United Talent Agency (UTA)―one of the world's leading global talent and entertainment companies.

▶ [SBS Star] Former Girls' Generation Jessica Signs with United Talent Agency

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jessica.syj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
