[SBS Star] The Significance of BTS' Performance at '2018 Billboard Music Awards'
[SBS Star] The Significance of BTS' Performance at '2018 Billboard Music Awards'

작성 2018.05.16
K-pop boy group BTS performs its upcoming title track for the first time at '2018 Billboard Music Awards', and the significance of the group's performance garners attention from the public.

Previously, BTS has been nominated in the Top Social Artist category of the awards.

On top of the group's nomination two years in a row, BTS fires its amazing comeback by performing a new title track at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas on May 20 local time.BTS'2018 Billboard Music Awards' is the ceremony in which various worldwide artists such as Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, and many more join to celebrate the precious moment as musicians.

BTS' appearance in this global and renowned ceremony suggests various significance.

First, an artist without great reputation and popularity barely performs at the event.

In the past days, the representative artists such as Beyoncé, P!nk, Camila Cabello, and Miley Cyrus, have unveiled their new songs from the ceremony.BTSBecause it is so competitive to stand at the stage of the event, BTS' comeback stage absolutely gains attention.

Moreover, it is the first time for BTS to perform at the 'Billboard Music Awards'.

Although the group has been nominated in the category of the Top Social Artist this year after winning the prize last year, the group's comeback stage gives a completely new challenge to BTS.

As the first K-pop artist awarded and nominated for the prize of the ceremony, the upcoming premiere gives an explanation why BTS is recognized as the leading artist of K-pop.BTSWith total of incredible selling records, number of streaming, appearance in the radio shows and performances, BTS has achieved the honorable chance to expose its amazing musical talents at the event.

(Credit= BigHit Entertainment, SBS funE)     

(SBS Star)  
