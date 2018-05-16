SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TEEN TOP Lights Up 'SEOUL NIGHT' with Its Performance!
작성 2018.05.16 13:56
K-pop boy group TEEN TOP has finally returned with 'SEOUL NIGHT' on May 8.

On May 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TEEN TOP showed off its bright energy with 'SEOUL NIGHT'.TEEN TOP'SEOUL NIGHT' is the title track of the group's new mini album 'SEOUL NIGHT', which consists of six different unique songs.TEEN TOPThe fun melody of 'SEOUL NIGHT' builds to emulate the energy of the festive nightlife scene of Seoul.

'SEOUL NIGHT' is the first album after one of the group's members L.JOE left the group last year.TEEN TOPOn this day, TEEN TOP perfectly demonstrated the group's energetic dance.

Click the video below to feel TEEN TOP's powerful energy!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
