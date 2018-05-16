SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet Makes Official Japan Debut in July!
[SBS Star] Red Velvet Makes Official Japan Debut in July!

K-pop girl group Red Velvet has confirmed its official debut in Japan.

According to the reports from Japanese entertainment news outlets, Red Velvet releases its first Japanese album '#Cookie Jar' on July 4.

The news outlets noted, "Red Velvet has topped Billboard's World Album Chart four times in total, and it is the first time for K-pop girl group to sweep the chart."Red VelvetThey added, "From March 28 to 29, Red Velvet has also held its concert 'Red Room' in Tokyo of Japan with 20,000 number of the audience. With incredible popularity, the group fires its official debut in Japan soon."

From the report, the first Japanese album of Red Velvet is consisted of three renowned songs of the group including 'Dumb Dumb', 'Russian Roulette', and 'Red Flavor'.Red VelvetRed VelvetIn addition to the upcoming album release, the group's concert held in March is aired on the channel WOWOW.

The group also looks forward to launching tour in six cities of Japan with eight times of performances.

Red Velvet expressed gratitude for making official debut in Japan, saying, "We are glad to debut in Japan. We hope to meet our fans closer, and we'll try our best for great performances."

(Credit= 'RedVelvet' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
