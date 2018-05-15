[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'LATATA'! (G)I-DLE Burns the Stage

K-pop rookie girl group (G)I-DLE dropped its latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On May 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', (G)I-DLE performed the title track 'LATATA' from its debut album 'I am' released on May 2.The song 'LATATA' is based on the moombahton/trap genre with passionate beat.With the title, the song soon mesmerizes people and makes them dance along the rhythmic melody.On top of the memorable phrase 'LATATA', the frenetic and groovy dance moves suggest the group's upcoming rise as one of the renowned K-pop artists.Check out this uprising girl group's powerful and enticing stage!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)