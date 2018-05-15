SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'LATATA'! (G)I-DLE Burns the Stage
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'LATATA'! (G)I-DLE Burns the Stage

2018.05.15
K-pop rookie girl group (G)I-DLE dropped its latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On May 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', (G)I-DLE performed the title track 'LATATA' from its debut album 'I am' released on May 2.(G)I-DLEThe song 'LATATA' is based on the moombahton/trap genre with passionate beat.(G)I-DLEWith the title, the song soon mesmerizes people and makes them dance along the rhythmic melody.(G)I-DLEOn top of the memorable phrase 'LATATA', the frenetic and groovy dance moves suggest the group's upcoming rise as one of the renowned K-pop artists.(G)I-DLECheck out this uprising girl group's powerful and enticing stage!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
