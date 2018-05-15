SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun's Agency Confirms His Breakup with Hwang Hana
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun's Agency Confirms His Breakup with Hwang Hana

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.15 18:00 수정 2018.05.15 18:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Yu Chuns Agency Confirms His Breakup with Hwang Hana
K-pop boy group JYJ's member Park Yu Chun and his fiancée Hwang Hana's relationship has ended, according to his agency today.

On May 15, Park Yu Chun's management agency C-JeS Entertainment stated, "Park Yu Chun and Hwang Hana's relationship has ended recently. More detail cannot be said, as it is a private matter."Park Yu ChunLast April, Park Yu Chun announced he was planning to get married to Hwang Hana.

At that time, the announcement attracted a lot of attention from the public, since his fiancée was the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products―one of Korea's largest dairy manufacturers.

The couple first announced that their wedding would take place last September, but it was postponed.Park Yu ChunSince then, there have been several rumors about Park Yu Chun's engagement breaking off, but the agency continuously denied them.

After all that, Park Yu Chun has confirmed to have broken up with Hwang Hana today.

Meanwhile, Park Yu Chun held a 2-day fan meeting in Japan in March, and is now getting ready for another fan meeting that is scheduled to be held in Seoul on June 4. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'CJESJYJ' Facebook, 'shinebright_love0225' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호