[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lovelyz Asks Do You Remember 'That Day'?

K-pop girl group Lovelyz dropped its latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On May 13 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Lovelyz performed the track 'That Day' from its fourth mini album '治癒' released on April 23.The song 'That Day' is based on a cheerful synthpop genre.Produced by the renowned team of producers SWEETUNE that has previously produced mega-hit songs such as KARA's 'Pretty Girl' and INFINITE's 'Be Mine', the song mesmerizes the public with memorable hook and lyrics.The lovely and cute dance moves of the song further accentuate the bright image of the group.Just like the group's name, Lovelyz had the most lovely stage of the day.Check out the lovely performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)