SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho: The Passionate Artist
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho: The Passionate Artist

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.17 18:19 수정 2018.04.17 18:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho: The Passionate Artist
Posts from an online community that unveil sincere thoughts and actions of U-KNOW Yunho from K-pop boy band TVXQ! garners attention from the public.

In recent days, several posts from an online community highlight U-KNOW Yunho's diligence and dedications to his job.

One of the posts, for instance, had the screenshots of TVXQ!'s online reality show 'D-cumentary: TVXQ!' that frame U-KNOW Yunho talking about an artist.

From the screenshots, U-KNOW Yunho noted, "I think the word 'artist' doesn't necessarily mean a person who is extremely good at singing and dancing."
U-KNOW YunhoHe continued, "I think it's just how flexible the artist can express his/her characteristic and personality. To give a comparison, it's like having a distinctive color or scent."

U-KNOW Yunho highlighted, "I hope people can interpret our thoughts, feelings, and so on. We concentrate on performances, and I have pride in those."

He ended his comment, "An artist is a person who can influence the others. That's what I think. We are good at nothing but this job."U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW Yunho has a clear perception for his job.

The piggy bank he unveiled from MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone' also suggests that he values the efforts he has made since the time he was a trainee.U-KNOW YunhoHe noted that the piggy bank reminds him of the old days he has been in struggle, and thus prevents him from getting loosened and lazy.

The piggy bank, witnessed by his fans that it has been in place since 2005, once again underscores his passion for the job.U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW Yunho(Credit= D-cumentary: TVXQ!, MBC I Live Alone, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호