[SBS Star] Yoona Talks About Her Ultimate Goal

Yoona from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation talked about her final dream and goals as an individual from a variety show.On April 15 episode of JTBC's 'Hyori's Home Stay 2', the program drew the last story of the show.From the episode, Yoona helped the hosts to prepare breakfast for the guests.While she was preparing meals, she could talk to one of the guests who is the same age as her.The guest asked her, "You know, we're 29 in Korean age. Time flies so fast. We could have been friends if we met at school, but here we see each other as a part-timer and guest."Yoona responded to the guest, "Well, only a day is left, so why don't we just talk to each other like we are friends?".The guest accepted Yoona's suggestion and asked, "What do you want to do before you turn into 30?".Yoona replied, "I want to have more relaxed life. I want to have the one of Im Yoona (Yoona's full name), not the one of a celebrity."Her comment seemed to reflect her longing for a relaxed time due to the fact that Yoona has been working for ten years.The conversation between Yoona and the guest was very sincere and touching.Yoona also mentioned, "I think there are pros and cons to start work early. And there will be another pros and cons to start work late."Yoona's warm, cheerful message for the guest who has started work comparably late melted the hearts of the viewers of the show.(Credit= JTBC Hyori's Home Stay 2)(SBS Star)