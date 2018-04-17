SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Super Junior SungMin Goes on a Trip to Japan with His Wife!
[SBS Star] Super Junior SungMin Goes on a Trip to Japan with His Wife!

작성 2018.04.17
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member SungMin is currently on a trip in Japan with his wife Kim Sa-eun.

Recently, SungMin and musical actress Kim Sa-eun both continuously posted similar pictures on their social media accounts that were taken in Japan.SungMinKim Sa-eunAlthough they did not share any pictures of them next to each other, it was obvious that they were traveling together, as they took lots of pictures at the same place.

So far, they appear to have gone to Tokyo Disneyland, enjoyed shopping and had a good meal at a Sushi restaurant. SungMinKim Sa-eunIn the pictures, SungMin and Kim Sa-eun look like they are having a great time in Japan with each other's company.

The couple got married in December 2014, and SungMin returned to the music industry with a solo track 'Day Dream' on March 2, after about four years of break. SungMinKim Sa-eunMeanwhile, SungMin's group Super Junior made a comeback on April 12 with the title track 'Lo Siento' from the group's eighth repackaged album 'REPLAY'. Super Junior(Lee Narin, Credit= '_liustudio_' 'shantokki32' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
