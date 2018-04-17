SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok & Park Bo Young Become the Special Hosts of 'Cultwo Show'
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok & Park Bo Young Become the Special Hosts of 'Cultwo Show'

Four special hosts have been confirmed for SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show'.

Previously on April 15, one of the hosts of 'Cultwo Show' comedian Jung Chan Woo announced that he will be taking a temporary break from all activities, including 'Cultwo Show' due to health issues.

Jung Chan Woo's management agency Cultwo Entertainment explained, "He was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and panic disorder."

▶ [SBS Star] 'Cultwo' Jung Chan Woo Announces Hiatus Due to Panic DisorderCultwoStarting off with comedian Kim Jun-hyun on April 17, actress Park Bo Young will host the show for the following two days on April 18 and 19.Park Bo Young and Kim Jun-hyunThen, actor Cho Jung Seok will host the show on April 20, and lastly, singer Hong Kyung Min will replace Jung Chan Woo's position on April 22.Cho Jung Seok and Hong Kyung MinThey will take turns in hosting 'Cultwo Show' with another host Kim Tae Kyun until the end of the week.

Despite their busy schedule, they showed a strong willingness to take part in hosting the show for Jung Chan Woo.

'Cultwo Show' is aired every day at 2PM KST.Cultwo(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Hong Kyung Min' 'Cultwo Show' Official Website, SBS funE, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show) 

(SBS Star)  
