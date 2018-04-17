[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Reveals What His Real Personality Is Like

Korean actor Park Hyung Sik displayed his soft charisma during the photo shoot for a magazine pictorial.On April 17, a magazine '@star1' unveiled some cover photos of Park Hyung Sik from its May issue.In the photos, Park Hyung Sik wears comfortable clothes, and looks as if he is relaxing in the afternoon of a drowsy spring day.After the photo shoot, Park Hyung Sik sat down for an interview with the magazine.As Park Hyung Sik is currently busy filming his upcoming legal drama 'Suits'―the Korean remake of an American legal drama television series 'Suits', the magazine asked him about the drama and his role.In the drama, Park Hyung Sik will play the role as a rookie lawyer 'Go Yeon-woo', who does not have a license to practice law.He said, "When I was offered the role, I initially thought I wasn't ready to play such a professional role. However, the American version of 'Suits' is so well-made that I had to take the offer. I'm constantly trying to find the best way to express the character."Furthermore, the actor mentioned how the characteristics of 'Go Yeon-woo' overlap with his real characteristics.He said, "I also tend to speak out my mind, but I don't cross the line. I believe it is not wrong to say the things that you want to say. It is just important to deliver your words the right way."During the interview, Park Hyung Sik kept touching his short hair, then commented, "Cutting my hair short was sort of like a challenge to me. I used to hide my face with my hair, because I was shy to let others read my emotions. But it actually feels good. I feel like my personality has changed a bit after cutting my hair short as well."Park Hyung Sik's new drama 'Suits' will be on air starting from April 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'atstar1magazine' Instagram)(SBS Star)