[SBS Star] NU'EST BAEKHO Exonerated From the Suspect of Sexual Harassment

BAEKHO from K-pop boy band NU'EST was exonerated from the suspect of sexual harassment.On April 17, his agency PLEDIS Entertainment officially stated that the prosecution cleared the suspect of BAEKHO's sexual assault charges on a female student.Back in June 2017, BAEKHO was charged with sexual harassment on a female student when she was in middle school.She asserted that BAEKHO sexually offended her when she was on her way to home in 2009.BAEKHO was in suspect for the charges and eventually accused of the case in September 2017.Yet from the result, BAEKHO is finally free the suspicion, and the long-term controversy ended.(Credit= SBS funE, 'pledisnuest' Facebook)(SBS Star)