[SBS Star] NU'EST BAEKHO Exonerated From the Suspect of Sexual Harassment
[SBS Star] NU'EST BAEKHO Exonerated From the Suspect of Sexual Harassment

작성 2018.04.17 10:27 수정 2018.04.17 10:33
BAEKHO from K-pop boy band NU'EST was exonerated from the suspect of sexual harassment.

On April 17, his agency PLEDIS Entertainment officially stated that the prosecution cleared the suspect of BAEKHO's sexual assault charges on a female student.NU'EST BAEKHOBack in June 2017, BAEKHO was charged with sexual harassment on a female student when she was in middle school.

She asserted that BAEKHO sexually offended her when she was on her way to home in 2009.NU'EST BAEKHOBAEKHO was in suspect for the charges and eventually accused of the case in September 2017.

Yet from the result, BAEKHO is finally free the suspicion, and the long-term controversy ended.NU'EST BAEKHO(Credit= SBS funE, 'pledisnuest' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호