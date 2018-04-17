SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Get Addicted to OH MY GIRL BANHANA's New Song!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Get Addicted to OH MY GIRL BANHANA's New Song!

작성 2018.04.17
K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's special unit OH MY GIRL BANHANA has debuted with an addictive song 'BANANA ALLERGY MONKEY'.

On April 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', OH MY GIRL BANHANA showed its adorable performance of 'BANANA ALLERGY MONKEY'.

In the beginning of the song, the sound of a retro game is played.

Then, the three members―HYOJUNG, BINNIE, and ARIN start singing with their cute voice.OH MY GIRL BANHANAThe song is about a monkey who is sad that she is not able to eat bananas due to an allergy. 

The lyrics go, "I can't believe that I'm a monkey who is allergic to bananas.", "I'm a monkey with a banana allergy, but I still love bananas.", "I'm happy that I can have banana flavored milk.", and so on.

With the repeated hook phrases with an easy melody, the song is very addictive to listen to.

Before you know it, you will be singing this song on the way home.

Watch OH MY GIRL BANHANA's cute performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호