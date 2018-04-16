SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hwang Chi Yeul's Attractive Teaser Images Unveil
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hwang Chi Yeul's Attractive Teaser Images Unveil

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.16 18:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hwang Chi Yeuls Attractive Teaser Images Unveil
K-pop artist Hwang Chi Yeul's teaser images were released prior to his comeback on April 24.

Recently, Hwang Chi Yeul released different styles of teaser images for his second mini album 'Be Myself'.
Hwang Chi YeolHwang Chi YeolHwang Chi YeolIn some images, he sets a serene mood while he looks charismatic with a suit on the other ones.

Through his new mini album 'Be Myself', Hwang Chi Yeol wishes to express the real side of himself.

'Be Myself' is expected to be the most Hwang Chi Yeol-like album, and it will contain lots of different colors of songs that will show his musical talents.
Hwang Chi YeolHwang Chi YeolMany fans all over the world are waiting for his comeback to listen to his deep and sorrowful voice again.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'chiyeul7102' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호