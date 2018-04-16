[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Wants to Be with You 'EVERYDAY'!

K-pop boy band WINNER dropped its title track 'EVERYDAY' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On April 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WINNER performed the latest title track 'EVERYDAY' from its second full album 'EVERYD4Y' released on April 4.The title track is a breezy trap track written by the group's member YOON and HOONY.The relaxed beat with the urban melody of the song widens the musical spectrum of the group.The swag vibe of the sound with the unique voice of each member also highlights WINNER's distinctive music taste.Watch WINNER's outstanding performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)