[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Honestly Answers About Being Happy

Korean actress Park Shin Hye has flaunted her endless beauty in a magazine pictorial once again.Recently, a magazine 'ELLE KOREA' released cover photos and interview of Park Shin Hye from its May issue.In the photos, she stares at the camera wearing natural make-up, and simple yet stylish clothes.The cover photos were reportedly taken on the outskirts of Paris, France in a little house in the peaceful woods.When the photo shoot was over, Park Shin Hye took some time for an interview with the magazine.Park Shin Hye said, "As I get older, I feel like I lose more people around me. I want to become a tree that is scented."She explained, "Rather than trying hard to win people's hearts, I want to become a good person. Then, I believe people will naturally come to me."After that, the magazine asked her, "Can you tell us how happy you are now?".The actress answered, "I'm still looking for happiness. Sometimes, there is a moment when I'm happy, but there is also a moment when I'm not. But I think the most important thing is to keep trying your best to find out what makes you happy."In the end of the interview, she said, "I've taken enough time off to recharge myself. I'm planning on giving back the love to my fans this year by returning on screen with a good project."Park Shin Hye currently appears on tvN's new variety show 'Happy Forest House' with actor So Jisub.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ellemagazine.kr' Facebook)(SBS Star)