[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Gets Together with the Other Cast of 'Greasy Melo'

K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUNHO gathered with the other cast of SBS' upcoming drama 'Greasy Melo' (literal translation) for a read-through.Recently, the production crew and cast of SBS' new drama 'Greasy Melo' including JUNHO, Jung Ryeo Won, Jang Hyuk and many more actors and actresses sat around the table for their first read-through.'Greasy Melo' is a drama about a chef who goes from running a high-end Chinese restaurant to a small local restaurant that is about to close down.In the drama, JUNHO will play the role of the chef 'Seo Poong', who goes through a lot of difficulties in life as a popular chef to a chef at a failing restaurant.Jung Ryeo Won will be playing a character named 'Dan Sae-woo', a daughter of a rich family.Jang Hyuk (Doo Chil-Seong) has been cast as a private moneylender, also an ex-gang member.As these three main characters are so different from each other, some may wonder what relates them.These three all have their own story in relation to a bowl of black bean paste noodles.After the read-through, JUNHO said, "I feel like this drama is going to be amazing, as everyone working for this drama is incredibly professional."Jung Ryeo won also commented, "I'm very much looking forward to 'Greasy Melo'. I believe that you will be satisfied with this drama."Jang Hyuk made a comment as well, "As this is a romantic comedy drama, I will turn myself into a fun and attractive character."'Greasy Melo' is scheduled to air its first episode on May 7.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM C&C/SBS funE)(SBS Star)