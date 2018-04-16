[SBS Star] TVXQ! Sends Food with Love for EXO-CBX

K-pop boy group TVXQ! boasted its love towards K-pop boy band EXO's subunit EXO-CBX by sending savory food for the fans of EXO-CBX.On April 15, several photos of food given by TVXQ! were uploaded online.From the released photos, the food had a message on top of its covers. The message said, "Please support our EXO-CBX! We cheer for the group's success!".With the message, TVXQ! provided savory sandwiches, hot/iced coffee, and fruity beverages.The food was put on the table so that the group's fans could easily grab it and spend free time while waiting for the group's performance.The member CHEN of EXO-CBX also uploaded photos and left a thankful message to TVXQ!.CHEN noted, "We were just told by our staffs that the food was the present from our brothers TVXQ!. I'm so touched that you two also thought of our fans and showed generosity. Thank you so much!".He continued, "For this week, our fans came to support us for the performances in various music programs. I am sincerely glad to see all of you here, and also receive so much love from my seniors."The public responded to the photos, "TVXQ! is a great group.", "They must be close to each other.", "Hope their friendship lasts forever.", and many more.TVXQ! debuted in 2004, and EXO debuted in 2012 from the same agency, SM Entertainment.Although the two groups debuted in different time periods, the photos suggest that they have a close relationship to each other.Meanwhile, EXO's subunit EXO-CBX released a new mini album 'Blooming Days' on April 10 and garners attention from the public.(Credit= Online Community, 'weareone.exo' Instagram)(SBS Star)