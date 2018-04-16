SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Reunion of Yook Sungjae and JOY
[SBS Star] The Reunion of Yook Sungjae and JOY

작성 2018.04.16 14:29
K-pop boy band BTOB's Yook Sungjae and K-pop girl group Red Velvet's JOY reunited from a variety show.

On April 15 episode of JTBC's 'Two Yoo Project Sugar Man 2', Yook Sungjae joined as a guest of the week and met the host JOY.

On top of Yook Sungjae's invitation to the program, the reunion of Yook Sungjae and JOY caught the eyes of the public since they were a couple from MBC' variety show 'We Got Married'.Two Yoo Sugar Man 2The other hosts of the show acknowledged the fact that they were on screen as a couple and asked, "Wasn't Yook Sungjae JOY's ex-husband? It's been a while since you two were together on screen."

In response to the questions, JOY greeted Yook Sungjae by saying, "Hi."Two Yoo Sugar Man 2Yook Sungjae answered to the questions by the hosts, "We haven't seen each other after the program ended."Two Yoo Sugar Man 2He added with regretful thoughts, "JOY was so busy, so we could barely contact each other."Two Yoo Sugar Man 2Yook Sungjae also described JOY, "She is full of many aspects. Sometimes, she's very pure, and sometimes she gets sentimental."Two Yoo Sugar Man 2JOY lauded Yook Sungjae as well. She said, "He is like an adult, and has actively led me during the show."

The public responded to the reunion of the two, "They reunited!", "I'm getting nostalgic to think of the program.", "They look the same.", and many more.

(Credit= Two Yoo Project Sugar Man 2)

(SBS Star)    
