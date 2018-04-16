SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Lee Dae Hwi Gets Recruited in Japan?
[SBS Star] Wanna One's Lee Dae Hwi Gets Recruited in Japan?

2018.04.16
Lee Dae Hwi from K-pop boy group Wanna One was recruited by a Japanese agency in Tokyo, Japan.

On April 14, Wanna One visited Japan to join the festival 'KCON 2018 JAPAN'.

The fans' of Wanna One released a video of Wanna One walking on the street of Japan.

The fashionable outfits and outstanding appearance of the group's members soon caught the eyes of the public, and a group of crowds rapidly gathered to see the members.Lee Dae HwiLee Dae Hwi, who was the only one not to wear a mask, stood out the most with his red t-shirt and blond hair.Lee Dae HwiInterestingly, a staff from a fashion magazine in Japan was mesmerized by Lee Dae Hwi's amazing style and tried to recruit him by giving a name card.

In response to the sudden recruitment, Lee Dae Hwi burst into laughter and boasted his popularity to his staffs.Lee Dae HwiThe public commented on Lee Dae Hwi's reaction, "He's so cute.", "Look at his style! It's amazing.", "So is he going to be a model in Japan?", and many more.

Meanwhile, Wanna One has released its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' on March 19 and widely held various promotions and activities for the album.

(Credit= Online Community, 'mhilmercy' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
